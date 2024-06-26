A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on social media showing the fruit that her husband purchased at the cost of N10,000

According to the funny woman, the dragon fruit was so expensive that she decided to turn the leftover into a necklace

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app dropped comments about the dragon fruit

Reactions have been trailing a video of a Nigerian lady showing off the costly fruit her husband purchased.

The clip, shared via the TikTok app, garnered lots of comments from viewers.

Woman shares video of N10k dragon fruit Photo credit: @oneandonlytricia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays N10k dragon fruit

In the captivating video shared by @oneandonly_tricia, she displayed the dragon fruit, which was quite big and pink.

She licked the fruit's contents, and instead of throwing away the non-edible back, the funny woman turned it into jewellery.

In her words:

"So fruit wey them buy N10k you want make I throw the back away. You lie its now my jewelry."

Reactions trail video of dragon fruit

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the trending video.

@Ornella Opah said:

"Don’t lie. Did you sleep in the toilet? Are you okay? Cuz dragon fruit is a natural laxative."

@jay_26022 reacted:

"But dragon fruit I know in Dubai is sort of white inside with black small small seed."

@Tessy said:

"Dragon fruit way no sweet, but why your own dey red abi pink. The one I do buy is a little bit dark and Grey."

@Zahra and mom said:

"I really need your help pls it’s last two months I gave birth but there is nothing to eat talkless of buying her food and drugs ma."

@OLUCHI added:

"Something they sell 46k here in abeano supermarket in lekki phase 1."

Watch the video below:

Lady displays costly tomatoes she bought

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady cried out over the rising cost of fresh tomatoes and pepper at the market.

In a video, she displayed the small quantity of tomatoes and pepper she purchased at an outrageous price.

Source: Legit.ng