The Legit.ng reader, who preferred anonymity, wrote:

"Please help. I recently connected with an old classmate who currently resides in the United Kingdom and asked for his financial assistance. He offered to help me with $600 and requested my dollar account to send the money. However, I don't have a dollar account and don't intend to open one because I don't earn in dollars. What can I do?"

How to receive funds from abroad in Nigeria

Victoria Adebisi boasts over six years of experience as a customer representative in the banking sector, coupled with valuable insights gained from working across various departments.

Receiving money from abroad is as easy as getting cash from within Nigeria. A customer can open a domiciliary account or use third parties, such as International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs).

A domiciliary account lets you receive, send, and transfer foreign payments using your local bank. To open an account, a customer must provide all necessary documents. Some banks charge at least $100 to open an account, while others require identification and a referee with a current account.

On the other hand, IMTOs do not require any account opening; you only need identification. Some of these IMTOs include Western Union, WorldRemit, and Sendwave.

The main difference between domiciliary accounts and IMTOs is that a customer can get paid directly into the domiciliary account, which can then be withdrawn from the bank's counter for exchange.

For IMTOs, all that is needed is to send a local bank account number to the sender, who will then send their full name, country of residence, and the reference number of the transaction.

Upon the arrival of the funds, the receiver will receive a notification and need to go to the bank. They will be given a slip to fill in the information, including the reference ID.

It is important to note that payments from IMTOs can only be received in naira using the prevailing exchange rate. In contrast, a domiciliary account holder can withdraw funds in the same currency the money was sent in.

