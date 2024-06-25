A Nigerian lady travelled with Air Peace, and she shared her experience after the flight successfully landed

The lady is a law student and was travelling to resume studies at the Nigerian Law School in Kano

She said it was her first time flying and she showed when the flight took off and when it landed in Kano

A Nigerian lady who flew to Kano using Air Peace has shared her experience after the journey.

She said it was her first time flying, and she was a bit apprehensive the moment the Air Peace flight was about to take off.

The lady, @bkaybillions, is a law student, and she was travelling to resume studies at the Nigerian Law School, Kano.

She showed when her father took her to the park where she boarded another vehicle to the airport.

She was happy when she landed as she noted that she was less apprehensive during landing.

Reactions as law student flies to Kano to resume school

@Onochie said:

"I was first shocked as to how your trip will be. But thanks for making me laugh."

@Frankish reacted:

"I wasn't expecting the last part at all."

@Anthony Stephen said:

"Kano? May God help answer your prayers. Next time before plan take off pls say a prayer. Thank you."

@lovelizzybae reacted:

"Welcome to north my love."

@Beth said:

"I smiled watching this. I like your voice. I wish you well."

@Adelani Seun Adewumi said:

"I was expecting you to say something about Customs and Immigration not until you mentioned Kano."

@Fair Guy said:

"If I call police for you now, you will say I'm wicked."

Man reacts to cost of Air Peace flight to London

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man said he is happy over the price Air Peace is charging for its Lagos to London direct flight.

He shared a screenshot of the cost, which he saw on the website of Air Peace, and noted that the price had crashed.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that the airline was charging N1.2 million for economy class and N2.2 million for premium economy.

Source: Legit.ng