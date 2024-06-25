A mother has left netizens rolling on the floor after sharing a video showing her little daughter's attitude

According to the mother, the little girl doesn't enjoy it when someone close to her sneezes loudly

In a funny video, she made a practical experiment to prove her point, and the child almost burst into tears

A mother has shared a hilarious clip of her little daughter, who hates it when people sneeze around her.

She shared the clip via her official TikTok account, which sparked funny comments from netizens on the platform.

Little girl nearly cries after someone sneezed

According to the mother, identified as @takiyah_lache, her baby has always revealed through her gestures that she doesn't like it when someone sneezes beside her.

In a video, the mother sneezed and filmed the little girl's facial reaction. She was almost in tears after hearing the sound.

She captioned the video:

"POV: Your daughter doesn't like when you sneeze by her. Her face expressions be on point."

Reactions trail video of little girl

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the trending video.

@Luh•riyah said:

"What you use to slick her edges im scared to use products?"

Suliatt said:

"Aww so cute."

@Dom stated:

"That’s how I be feeling when people sneeze and cough by me."

@CreshCresh042783 said:

"Not me making the same face when somebody sneeze near me. I hate it especially when food or drinks is near."

@ reacted:

"Omg my daughter don’t like no one laughing around her or she starts crying."

@kmore971 reacted:

"She said I don’t play those 2020 games and wash your hands."

@THE B.H.T.W added:

"Baby girl is dressed downnn yall better stop playing with her."

