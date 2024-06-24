A Nigerian man has been left in profuse tears after his girlfriend unexpectedly dumped him

The man was seen crying alone in a room and using his phone to record a video of himself in a grief-stricken state

He said he remembered something about his ex-girlfriend, and he became sad again, making him weep

A heartbroken Nigerian man was seen weeping profusely in a video which has gone viral on TikTok.

According to the man, the reason for his grief is that his girlfriend broke his heart after leaving him.

The man wept after his heart was broken. Photo credit: Tiktok/@thecryingbowyo0.

Source: TikTok

He was seen alone in a room where he was crying in pain, noting that he remembered something about his ex.

Apparently, the man remembered the good times he shared with his woman before she gave him the shorter end of the stick.

The man is identified on TikTok as @thecryingbowyo0, and he named his ex as Aduni.

He said it shall never be well with Aduni for breaking his heart the way she did.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the video, with some people blaming Aduni, while others praised her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady breaks man's heart

@Favor horpsy said:

"Adunni baby sisterhood are proud of you."

@Mustapha Abdulrauf said:

"Ladies clap for Adunni."

@Joy said:

"On behalf of the sister hood we are proud of you Adunni."

@ONISHOLA AYOLO said:

"This one no dey check rate."

@GODS'GIFT said:

"ADUNNI... I'm happy to tell you that we the sister's hood is proud of you."

@EverythingbyOlami said:

"Omo see a guy crying like this bcs of relationship Dey always sweet me. Omo una don price. Sisterhood is proud of you Adunni baby."

@OLUWATIMILEYIN said:

"I don't know why I am always happy with this kin post. Adunni, I am proud of you, girly."

Lady dumped by her boyfriend

A heartbroken Nigerian lady was been seen in a video mourning the sudden end of her relationship.

In the trending video, it was revealed that the lady has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for three years.

According to the video, the lady got a sudden phone call from her boyfriend, apparently informing her of the collapse of their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng