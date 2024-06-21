A man has said some things are relatively cheaper abroad where he lives when compared to living in Nigeria

The man who lives in the UK said the N6,500 he used to buy 2kg of chicken could be earned in 15 minutes

However, some people disagreed with him, insisting that food is not the problem but the bills they pay in the UK

A Nigerian man who resides in the UK said there is money abroad and that people are making it over there.

He advised netizens not to be deceived by abroad residents who tell negative stories about the UK.

The man said he bought 2kg of chicken for N6,500 in the UK.

Source: UGC

According to Vicko Updates, people are making millions in the UK, and life is relatively cheaper over there.

To buttress his points, he showed 2kg of chicken which he said he bought N6,500 and noted that it would cost more in Nigeria.

Vicko also said the money he used to buy the chicken could be earned in 15 minutes in the UK.

His words:

"Keep on doubting. The UK is too expensive to live, but guys are making millions."

His video attracted many reactions but there are contrary opinions. Some comments said there are too many bills to be paid in the UK.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man says life is cheap in the UK

@Fame said:

"I feel some of us talk too much..we should learn To be quiet. UK may be for you but not everyone..and not everyone in Nigeria is suffering."

@Jeremiah reacted:

"Foodstuffs is not a problem over there, but bills will finish your head. bills is the problem not food."

@P. K reacted:

"The food is cheap but there are other expensive things like housing and taxes. But I still prefer UK sha."

Lady secures UK visa

Meanwhile, a lady threw a party on TikTok after she successfully secured a visa that would see her move to the United Kingdom.

Apart from the visa, the lady, Beautiful Preacher, also got a five-year work permit, and she displayed the documents on TikTok.

She was happy that she would finally move as some people congratulated her and said they also wanted to move to the UK.

