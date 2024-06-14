A man went on a scooter ride with his lover and shared the experience in a video that quickly went viral

The man drove the scooter while his girlfriend, initially struggling with fear, gradually got used to the ride

Eventually, she started to enjoy the adventure and appeared excited by the romantic scooter ride with her partner

A man took a scooter ride with his girlfriend and uploaded a video that swiftly gained widespread attention.

As her boyfriend steered the scooter, she initially seemed apprehensive but soon adapted to the experience.

Man takes girlfriend on a scooter ride. Photo credit: @twinsum. Right: For illustration purposes only.

Source: TikTok

Over time, her fear turned into excitement, and she thoroughly enjoyed the romantic scooter journey with her partner, as shown by @twinsum.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User738374943 said:

“Naija girls go say if you no get benz clear.”

Logan Alonso wrote:

“Una DNA no go match.”

Ade__Jare commented:

“No be life I dey live so.”

Ralphayos also commented:

“No be your fault na.”

Flex Man:

“En shierey.”

Milli Pubgmi:

“She loves it.”

Dmx:

“Southampton.”

Tracy:

“Nah the sudden turns go crazy.”

User837484749348947:

“How tall are you guys.”

Will:

“You both Love us sweet.”

Danny Cool:

“1 mile per hour.”

Valentine:

“You think say na me you dey do?”

AlexQwavey:

“If na Nigeria now the girls go first ask you if you dey mad.”

AbdulSalam:

“Imagine a boy with a Benz rizz her up infront of you and your scooter.”

Ryan:

“I no fit try this thing with person daughter. me wey mumu, if I come forget myself nko!”

PrettyJulia:

“Nigerian girls left the group chat.”

3Mag:

“And Nigerian girls Dey find Benz.”

Joe Sef:

“Make government ban love.”

Kofi:

You think you're beautiful aama..mtchww.”

Omohdon:

“Who na two day mad.”

Dad reacts as son buys him motorcycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man put a smile on his father's face after he surprised him with a motorcycle.

The proud youth took to social media to celebrate the development with a message to his father.

@enlessvictor shared a video capturing how he presented the motorcycle to his father. His dad was excited and hugged him.

In another development, Legit.ng also reported about a young man who acquired a motorbike and went viral on TikTok.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng