A Nigerian lady has captured attention online by showcasing her friend, who bears a striking resemblance to the popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Brain Jotter

In the video, the lady, seemingly in a classroom at an undisclosed Nigerian university, gently tapped her friend seated in front of her

His facial features and overall appearance closely mirror those of Brain Jotter and the video quickly went viral, drawing significant online interest

Student resembles Brainjotter.

Source: Twitter

