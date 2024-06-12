Amid a raging conversation on X about the Nigerian passport, a man has shared what he experienced flying as a Nigerian

He said he has travelled to over 30 countries with his Nigerian passport and there was a common experience

His story stirred massive reactions on social media as some criticised the man while others commended him

A Nigerian man, @Hammdriller, has given a positive review after he used the Nigerian passport for trips to over 30 countries.

@Hammdriller noted that many of the countries he travelled to with his Nigerian passport were in Africa.

He said many of the countries were in Africa.

@Hammdriller said in all the countries, there were no issues. He added that he has no hard feelings towards himself or the country. He tweeted:

"Traveled to a little over 30 countries, many in Africa, with my Nigerian passport. No issues.

"I don't hate myself. I do not hate Nigeria."

He said identifying as a Nigerian has helped me in life.

"People post that the Nigerian passport is a problem, perhaps, to their success in life. I am posting that the Nigerian passport gives me no such issues. As a matter of fact, identifying myself as a Nigerian as helped me in life than otherwise.

"Everyone's got their story."

Legit.ng had reported 45 countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa in 2024.

Watch the video below:

@Hammdriller's story stirred reactions

@Kakanfo_ said:

"Very patriotic. All my travels on my Naija passport, I have never witnessed any discrimination."

@enilowo said:

"God bless you brother.

"I have not travelled out as much as you do, but we too don try and I have never had issues.

"We rep our country well no issue.

"Nigeria till I die."

@aprilbox said:

"Personal experience is not truth.

"That snow doesn't fall in Nigeria doesn't mean it doesn't exist."

@HONEYEDCROWN said:

"Say it loud… Shame on that oloriburuku omo called Tayo, who wld rather throw his country under the bus just to make some money through affiliate marketing.

"Subtly promoting his ST.

"KITTS passport plug."

@n6oflife6 said:

"You people are Devil worshippers.

"You can even defend Satan.. tueh ."

Lady shares experience regarding Nigerian passport stigma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared her harrowing airport experience due to the stigma against the Nigerian passport.

Asinobi narrated several incidents where she faced undue scrutiny and delays solely because of her nationality. Recalling a particularly humiliating experience in one country, Asinobi described being subjected to an invasive search:

"When I showed my passport at customs, they were close to stripping me naked to look for what I don’t know. All the while, people are passing by and looking at you up and down, wondering what drugs you must have been caught with.''

