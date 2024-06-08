A video has shown how students of the Federal Government Girls College Abuloma wake up in the morning to prepare for school

The video was shared online, showing how early the boarding students wake up in one of the hostels to start their day

When they woke up, the first thing they did was say their prayers before tidying up and getting set to go to classes

An interesting video shared on TikTok shows one of the hostels of Federal Government Girls College Abuloma.

In the short clip, the students demonstrated how their day starts each weekday and how they prepare for school.

The students show how they prepare for school. Photo credit: TikTok/Rosemond Ibinye Ubani.

Source: TikTok

Their hostel leader woke everyone up very early in the morning so they could start tidying up for school.

She rang the bell, and everyone in the hostel was forced to wake up despite the sweet early morning sleep.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When they woke up, the first thing they did was to say their prayers.

The video, posted by @resourcefulrzmd, went viral and caught the attention of many people. Some said it reminded them of when they were in secondary school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as students show their early morning routine

@Marycak and chops said:

"This is my dream school for my daughter. I pray she pass the exam when the time comes."

@ChynaTina said:

"This reminded me of FGGC Onitsha, but this their corner is big. Good one."

@Millicent said:

"You guys are enjoying here… big space. Una dey even wear night wears. My own na skintight or games wear we dey use sleep."

@sweetvicki19 said:

"We wake up by 4:30 and do morning devotion and morning jogging after the devotion."

@Janel:

"Thank God I no go boarding school cus wetin be dis.. I no fit o."

@Emmira Aesthetics said:

"I schooled in a boarding school for 6 years and I didn’t like the experience."

Mum takes kids to boarding school

Meanwhile, a Nigerian mother shared a video which captured the day she took her children to boarding school.

The children were resuming school, so she decided to show how she used iron drums to lock their provision.

The mother noted that she decided to protect the food and provisions due to thieves in the hostels.

Source: Legit.ng