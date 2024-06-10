A Nigerian mother was surprised when her son came to her shop wearing a new hairstyle she did not approve of

The boy just finished writing his West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and he finally had the chance to carry a braid

However, his mother did not approve of the hairstyle as the woman vowed that her son would sleep in the shop and not in her house

A Nigerian woman did not approve of the hairstyle she saw on her young son who just finished his WASCE.

The boy was seen wearing braids which he got after taking the West African Examination Council WAEC exams.

The boy braided his hair after his WAEC examination. Photo credit: TikTok/@jennyworth55.

Source: TikTok

He braided his hair all back to look like a big boy after his secondary school examination but his mother seriously frowned at it.

He met his mother in her shop and she enquired to know how much he spent on getting the hairdo.

The boy made it clear he spent N1500 and his mother said he was going to sleep in the shop and not in her house.

The boy's sister @jennywhite55, who shared the video, made it clear that, indeed, her brother slept in the shop.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy braids his hair after WAEC

@Baby_Rayson said:

"Mummyyy no slap am. Eno go carry am sleep. E go loose am for midnight."

@@Fragrance_Frank said:

"After everything she talked, she fit talk say she no wan talk. African mom."

@Natasha said:

"Your brother maintained his steeze 100%."

@Tallest_boy_on_tiktok asked:

"So na waec he write finish?"

@RENZÓ said:

“Unto say na u get the shop."

@Big_Sham asked:

"Your mama no use scissor cut am? I remember my own na midnight i feel something for my hair."

Lady braids her hair herself

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who resides in the UK said she did not accept to pay N140,000 just to braid her hair once.

The lady, Maureen Chidimma, said she decided to braid her hair by herself as she could not afford the amount charged.

In a trending TikTok video, Maureen showed her followers how she braided her hair, which looked cute.

Source: Legit.ng