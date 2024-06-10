A woman whose family is based in Germany showed the house her husband built in Benin, Nigeria

The woman said her husband's twin brother handled the project as she revealed they both built houses in the same compound

The twins' houses had the same exterior design and colours, with a space in between them for a car park

A video showing Nigerian twins' houses built in the same compound has got people appreciating family online.

One of their wives spoke as she showed people the houses. She was very happy to be in her husband's home.

The houses were painted with the same colours. Photo source: @beautyismyname8

Houses owned by twins

The Germany-based woman (@beautyismyname8) praised her husband's twin, saying the man was in charge of the house project, and it turned out well.

Both bungalows faced each other in the compound. They maintained the same design. The floor of the compound was interlocked. The woman gave a sneak peek of their bedroom, which had a well-functioning AC.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

