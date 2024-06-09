A Nigerian mum and her husband are happy that their daughter has successfully graduated from the university

A Nigerian mum and her husband are in a celebration mood as their daughter has successfully graduated from a foreign university.

The lady, Tosin Toge, attended the prestigious Oxford University in the UK, which gladdened her parents' hearts.

Tosin's mother congratulated herself and her husband. Photo credit: X/Tosin Toge.

Tosin's mother posted on social media congratulating herself and her husband on their daughter's successful graduation from Oxford University.

Her mother wrote wrote:

"I'm thankful to God for the success of the masters degree graduation of my beautiful daughter, Oluwatosin Toge at Oxford, United Kingdom. Congratulations to me and my husband."

In a response she posted on X, Tosin jokingly wondered why her mother congratulated herself and her husband when she was the one who went to school and graduated.

She said:

"I was the one who graduated. Which one is “congratulations to me and my husband. As how?"

Many social media users reminded Tosin that her parents also deserved to be congratulated.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady graduates from Oxford University

@Tosin Olaseinde said:

"Is it easy? Pls congratulations to them."

@Mojolaoluwa said:

"Congratulations babe! and congratulations to them too because ko easy!!!"

@suheeha said:

"You thought you were the one who graduated? Hahah funny."

@tobs said:

"Parents sha. Dem fit reach Nigeria throw party on your behalf like that."

@reelswithrehanot said:

"This is so lovely. I love her caption and the to match. You all look so lovely. Congratulations Tosin."

