A Nigerian woman has shared her painful experience after giving birth to her child through caesarean section.

In a video, tears rolled down her cheeks as she narrated how the operation altered her life and made her constantly sad.

Mum laments over aftermath of childbirth

The mother identified as @ijeaweleandmum on the TikTok app said the operation changed everything in her system.

She claimed that her spinal cord was also affected and she always finds herself depressed and sad everyday.

The worried mother met her doctor who reminded her that she battled PCOS and took a lot of hormonal drugs.

However, at the end of the video, the woman showed off her beautiful daughter and reiterated that she has no regrets about her birth.

In her words:

"It has been 11 months since after childbirth. I'm literally living in pain. The C-section I had changed everything in my system. Honestly I am trying but I am tired.

"I am always depressed. I am always sad even with no reasons. I am just losing it. Nothing is the same again in my life. I don't just feel okay. Everything is just a problem even my spinal cord.

"I even spoke to my doctor about it. He told me that I should remember how I battled PCOS and I should remember I took a lot of hormonal drugs. This is my baby. I don't have any regrets."

Reactions as mum complains over childbirth

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the video.

@Faith idajili said:

"I am a CS mum too, try going out, make friends put ur beautiful baby in a day care so u can have time for ur self."

@sweetsinachi wrote:

"I had my fourth cs on 23may. It has not being easy but you have to be strong. Every pain will gradually fade away with time."

@Real Okrika seller said:

"You should be grateful you have ur husband and family around. Mine was terrible. No husband no family members just me and my 4kids. My first son was 8 as at the time I gave birth true CS."

@MRS_O added:

"I lost my baby few days after birth. Going through this pain with nothing ti show for it, no bby so nobody stayed for long, just me nd hubby with the depression nd pains."

Watch the video below:

