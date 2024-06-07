The CEO of Educare, Alex Onyia, has showcased the piece of land given to him and his team by his community

Alex announced that they will be building a solar-powered digital learning centre in his village with Elon Musk's Starlink internet

The kindhearted man shared the purpose of the digital centre and added that it would be under strict supervision

Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, has announced that his team will build a 1,000-capacity digital learning centre in his village.

Alex disclosed this in a tweet on X on Friday, June 7.

Alex said the land was freely donated by his community. Photo Credit: @winexviv

The CEO of Educare flaunted the land his community gave him for the building project and revealed it will be solar-powered and with Elon Musk's Starlink.

He added that the digital learning centre would be free for everyone in the community and used for learning and research purposes under strict supervision. Alex wrote:

"We have successfully gotten the piece of land to build the 1000 capacity Digital Learning Center in my village. The building will be fully solar powered with starlink internet and freely available for everyone in my community to use for learning and research purposes under strict supervision. The land was freely donated by my community because they love progress.

"Additionally, Osita Ngwu who is also the Senator representing my senatorial zone has committed to funding the entire project.

"Architectural designs, surveying etc will commence from tomorrow."

See his tweet below:

Alex had shared the success stories of village youngsters who scored 250-300 in UTME.

People commend Alex Onyia

@ifeokp said:

"This is very commendable… I hope someday that I will be able to do something like this for my own community."

@BillAchusim said:

"Weldone sir. Exactly the idea we have for the SE. Medium scale tech hubs in all emerging cities and towns. Let's work together. I'm already doing so at Nnewi, Ojoto, Nkpor and Ekwulobia."

@matthew_an40839 said:

"How I love that line....."Digital Learning Center in my village."

"I'm highly impressed that you are taking a project of this magnitude to Your Village.

"That's how cities are built.

"A very big shout out to all those who are involved in making this a reality."

@Manlikeezone said:

"That's why I like ndi ngwo... They always welcome development... Weld well done Alex."

@iamkelechiO said:

"This is very commendable, we need more of this in Alaigbo."

@BankolePh said:

"Love this! Congratulations.

"Been following you and I am amazed at all you do to advance knowledge. Kudos!"

@Sartorialmcee said:

"This is very impressive!

"I would like to replicate this for my community in isiala ngwa, Abia State.

I’ll reach you ASAP."

Man installs Starlink in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared his experience after installing Elon Musk's Starlink in his village.

The man identified on X as @winexviv revealed how he set up the Starlink network in a cluster in his village. Onyia disclosed that he purchased the network for N1.3 million last month in Ikeja and pays N48,000 monthly for renewal.

He set up the network in a cluster in his village and opened it up for everyone within the cluster to access high-speed internet for free.

