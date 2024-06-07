The mother of the late Prince Alex Timileyin has reportedly gone into a coma following the demise of her son

The young boy, a former student of Ajayi Crowther university was beaten by fellow students in school, leading to his death

Social media users stormed the comments section to sympathise with the boy's family over the painful loss

The death of Prince Alex Timileyin, a student of Ajayi Crowther University before his demise, has thrown many into deep sadness.

Timileyin was beaten by his fellow students in school for hours and he could not survive the next day due to injuries sustained.

Mother of late Prince Alex Timileyin hospitalised Photo credit: Lord_of_Warri/X.

Source: Twitter

Timileyin's mum in coma following son's death

In a new report by Lord_Of_Warri on X, he claimed that the boy's mother was now hospitalised and in coma due to the unbearable pain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He appealed to the Oyo state government to ensure that justice is served and those responsible for her son's death brought to book.

In his words:

"Princess Antonia Emiko, mother of the late Prince Alex Timileyin, is in urgent need of your prayers. She lies hospitalized in a coma, overcome with unbearable pain and sorrow. The bond between a mother and her child is unbreakable, and her only son's tragic loss has left her shattered.

"I also appeal to Oyostategovt, OyoPoliceNG, and His Excellency Seyi Makinde to ensure that justice is served and those responsible for her son's tragic death are held accountable.

"Let us rally around Princess Antonia with our thoughts and prayers, seeking comfort and strength for her in this darkest hour. May God's grace and mercy be upon her and her family."

Reactions as mum of late Timileyin enters coma

Nigerians stormed the comments section on the X app to react to the story.

Wemmy Gee said:

"Antonia my sweet heart dark chocolate princess. Our hearts are with u. U wont die. God will give u the strength to carry through this period. Hurts to know ive been looking for how to reach her for almost 15 years and i see this demoralizing news about our prince."

Combabatope reacted:

"The Lord who is the healer and comfort, please lay your hand on her with quick recovery, grant her fortitude to hear the loss."

Bellabama reacted:

"The most difficult thing to witness was my mother and father when my younger brother suddenly died. They were heartbroken. I pray for this fine lady."

Onyxx added:

"May the Lord God give her and the family the fortitude to bear d loss. Princess Antonia pls take heart, d prince is already at peace with d Lord. God knows best n sure will serve d right punishment to dose involved."

Space Runner added:

"My heart breaks for you, Princess Antonia. I lift you up in the name of the Almighty. May He comfort and heal you during this tragic time."

See the post below:

Woman wakes up from 10-month coma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Italian woman woke up after being in a coma for 10 months, only to discover that she's the mother to a young girl.

Rosi and her daughter risked brain damage due to lack of oxygen during the delivery, and they were later flown to Austria for more treatment.

Source: Legit.ng