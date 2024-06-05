A Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking video of a house which was burgled by thieves in Benin city

In the clip, he displayed the particular spot where the thieves were able to break and gain access into the house

Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app took turns to share their thoughts about the sad situation

A trending video of a house which was burgled by thieves in Benin city has left netizens in shock.

Despite being under construction, thieves still chose to find their way into the building and cart away items worth over N3 million.

Source: TikTok

Video shows burgled house in Benin

An eyewitness identified as @australia.father on the TikTok app shared a video of the house after it was burgled.

The heartbreaking video showed where the thieves destroyed in the ceiling to gain entrance into the house and carry out their mission.

According to the eyewitness, they managed to leave with items worth over a whopping sum of N3 million.

"House breaking for Benin. They remove everything inside the house worth N3 million plus," the man wrote.

Reactions trail burgled house in Benin

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the sad video.

@stephat reacted:

"Abeg make una put all this aboki Dey pay dem, make dem guide am before una finish the house."

@McGeorge said:

"They did the same to me last year, they even came in through the barbed wired fence. They stole all the wired and generator. Very painful."

@Lordugeos said:

"Na so dem enter my building for Ibadan. Dem pack all the wires wey electrician just run. The matter weak me."

@serious girl_friend reacted:

"This is very common in Benin. They did the same thing in my dad’s house. They took all my mom’s wrapper, stole my phone my wristwatch."

@ASHI added:

"Na their way for Benin, same thing happened in my daddy’s house at upper mission. He had to rewire."

@Ab is not ur mate said:

"Aswear them do me same thing when I never finish my house."

Source: Legit.ng