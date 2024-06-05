A Nigerian lady who was studying at Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, decided to abandon her course of study

The lady said she was studying zoology at the EKSU, but she wanted to study medicine due to her UTME score of 289

She said she wanted to study medicine at the University of Maiduguri but did not get admission as she had desired

A Nigerian lady was studying at the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, but she later abandoned her studies.

She said she was studying zoology at EKSU, but that was not the course she had in mind after writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

The lady said she later studied medical laboratory science. Photo credit: TikTok/Ehinola Faithfullness.

The lady, Ehinola Faithfullness, said she had a UTME score of 289 and hoped to study medicine.

She, therefore, abandoned the zoology course and hoped to get admission to study medicine at the University of Maiduguri.

However, Ehinola could not get the admission she desired at UNIMAID, so she also lost her spot at EKSU.

She said:

"Living my life because life didn't end when I left EKSU after first semester where I was studying zoology to stay at home just because I felt I had a good JAMB score and I will be given admission in UNIMAID. But at last when the admission list came out, I was given animal and environmental biology and I couldn't go back to EKSU because I already missed second semester."

When asked what she later studied in school, Ehinola, who said the incident happened in 2017, said she studied medical laboratory science.

Reactions as lady leaves her course of study in university

@King icon said:

"This happened to me when I was in FUTA."

@Aremo- Omo Oba said:

"What did you eventually study?"

@ifean_yix said:

"What was the Jamb score though?"

@tessy_locs said:

"That’s where you are destined to be. Though, I’m studying zoology and environmental biology."

