A UK-based Nigerian lady shared a video showing the name of a luxurious bus she saw in the country.

The lady said the luxurious bus has an Igbo name boldy inscribed on its body as if it is owned by an Igbo person.

The lady said the bus is named Onyinyechi. Photo credit: TikTok/@cee_jay.

The video, posted by Ceejay shows that the big bus she saw in the streets is name "Onyinyechi."

Many TikTokers who saw the video confessed it was their first time seeing a bus with a Nigerian name outside the country.

The video is captioned:

"First time seeing a bus with an Igbo name. Surprised people didn’t know. Feed us back when you see it/them."

Many who live in the UK said they would be on the lookout to see if they could spot buses with familiar names in their cities.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sees a bus with an Igbo name in the UK

@Callmecee said:

"Make I go hold my bus drivers make dem explain."

@Precious said:

"They name bus in the UK? Never seen it before."

@SeeNee said:

"Wawu, this is new but I love it."

@Judith said:

"Whats the odds."

@YOSI said:

"So they have names? In this Birmingham? I’ll be staring at buses now."

@Hopeomo said:

"Igbo people I will still raise hand for them."

