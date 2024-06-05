UK-based Nigerian Lady Sees Luxerous Bus Which Has An Igbo Name, Records Video and Posts on TikTok
- A Nigerian lady who resides in the UK said she saw a big bus labelled with an Igbo name in the streets
- The video she posted on TikTok shows that the bus has the name, "Onyinyechi" inscribed on its body
- Many TikTok users who saw the video said they had never seen a bus abroad labelled with a Nigerian name
A UK-based Nigerian lady shared a video showing the name of a luxurious bus she saw in the country.
The lady said the luxurious bus has an Igbo name boldy inscribed on its body as if it is owned by an Igbo person.
The video, posted by Ceejay shows that the big bus she saw in the streets is name "Onyinyechi."
Many TikTokers who saw the video confessed it was their first time seeing a bus with a Nigerian name outside the country.
The video is captioned:
"First time seeing a bus with an Igbo name. Surprised people didn’t know. Feed us back when you see it/them."
Many who live in the UK said they would be on the lookout to see if they could spot buses with familiar names in their cities.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady sees a bus with an Igbo name in the UK
@Callmecee said:
"Make I go hold my bus drivers make dem explain."
@Precious said:
"They name bus in the UK? Never seen it before."
@SeeNee said:
"Wawu, this is new but I love it."
@Judith said:
"Whats the odds."
@YOSI said:
"So they have names? In this Birmingham? I’ll be staring at buses now."
@Hopeomo said:
"Igbo people I will still raise hand for them."
Nigerian man opens suya joint in the UK
Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who lives in the UK has opened a roadside joint where he sells roasted meat, popularly called suya.
A Nigerian lady said she saw the man's video on TikTok and decided to visit the suya joint to also buy meat.
The man's roadside suya shop is located in Peckham, London, and a video of him roasting meat is trending online,
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.