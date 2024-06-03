An actress and host, Jullie Cassie, has lent her voice to the issue of women asking money from men

In a video, she noted that if a guy wants a lady, he makes his intention known and the lady should do the same

She added that a man does not need to be suggestive with the lady before he starts to gift her money and other things

Actress Ndunwa Julie, aka Jullie Cassie, believes that men are natural providers and were born to protect women and sort their needs.

At a time when some women are making it mandatory for men to give them money, the host noted that a man does not owe any woman money. Likewise, the woman should not compulsorily give her body to any man.

She stated that a lady does not need to sleep with a guy to get money from him because some men would give naturally. Besides, the woman should have value.

Jullie, who describes herself as a realist, said some ladies would get more money than they ask from men if they are perceived to have substance and there is a form of likeness.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Jullie's video

Check out what some people are saying about the actress' video below:

@hengreg_official:

"Moral lesson, be a man/woman of value. I love you, Julie Cassie, I am in love with your mind equally. Ladies like you are rare."

@eefyato:

"The dating process in this generation is now really messed up for real. It's now transactional. That's why real love is harder to find. Everyone is looking for something out of a relationship and not companionship."

@oddybassey:

"When a woman has this much value, it just makes men respect her so much. I cannot imagine the man that will come to her sounding like he’s approaching a dog like they do some women."

@chichiosheli463:

"She is saying facts oh."

@_belovedd.xx:

"I need this louder than it is right now."

@ecommerce_by_saint:

"Just be a person of value. I love your mind Julie."

