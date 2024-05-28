A four-year-old boy who aspired of becoming a coach was captured showcasing his talents in a video that went viral on TikTok

A four-year-old boy who wanted to be a coach was seen showing his skills in a video that became popular on TikTok.

In the clip, the young boy was kneeling on the ground, surrounded by basketball players who were listening to his advice.

Little boy talks about his tactics. Photo credit: @worldstar

Source: TikTok

His energetic and loud voice showed how much he loved coaching, and many people admired him for it, as shown by @worldstar.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Slayyedb said:

“When they ask for 20 years of experience before you're 25.”

Bryanjuan wrote:

“Lilbros 2k line up must be insane they all listening.”

Thegoat commented:

“Bro still better than doc rivers.”

User2440951599320 also wrote:

“Cutest or very cutie?”

Ash:

“He is gonna be the coach everyone respects.”

Savannah:

“The way things are going now, I should've been working at this age, too.”

Cİxx 1:

“Imagine him telling his team one day that he's been doing this since he was a toddler, they'll think he's exaggerating.”

SrealD:

“They better had listened.”

Maggy Kanao:

“Yes sir, u hav our attention.”

JmfDub$:

“At least he has proof.”

Liam Mcgarrity:

“Me coaching my 2k my team.”

Nick:

“Vall bot comments lol.”

Kkkurdo_hawrami:

“Hé Will become a Good coach.”

Justice "D:

“He Leading early!! Go baby boy. “

Ashburner:

“Was the shouting necessary.”

