Ahead of Tapswap's May 30 launch pool date, a Nigerian cleric has released a prophecy on the future of the crypto project

The cleric revealed that the government would soon begin resisting Telegram minings and advised Nigerians against wasting their time

The pastor also dropped prophecies on the future of crypto projects like Hamster Kombat and Yescoin

A Nigerian cleric, Prophet West Emmanuel, has caused a stir with his prophecy on the trending crypto project, Tapswap.

In a Facebook post, the founder of Giants World Ministries urged Nigerians to stop wasting their time mining Tap tokens.

Prophet West Emmanuel said he doesn't see Tapswap generating great value. Photo Credit: Giants World Ministries

Source: Facebook

Future of Hamster Kombat and Yescoin

According to Prophet Emmanuel, he does not see Tapswap generating great value. The cleric recalled how he prophesied about the dollar almost exchanging at N2k and how Icecoin would pump and drop.

He said Tapswap would also end up like Icecoin and predicted a fall and rise in the crypto market. Prophet Emanuel added that the government would soon begin to move against Telegram minings.

For other trending crypto projects, Yescoin and Hamster Kombat, he foresees them doing well. He wrote in part:

"STOP WASTING YOUR ENERGY ON TAPSWAP.........

"I'm not seeing this generate great value.

"Trust me I'm telling you right now.

"It will shock everyone.

"If you recall my prophecy on ice coin how it would pump and fall so messy.

"This one too is like that.

"The one you think wouldn't be of great value Hamster Kombat will do well.

"YESCOIN will do well too.

"Generally the crypto world would experience a fall.

"But there's going to be a massive rise..."

Prophet Emmanuel maintained that Tapswap would be messy.

"But you see tapswap it's going to be a mess.

"As a matter of fact even the government would start resisting against telegram minings.

"Some would even get banned on telegram..."

Crypto expert sees Tapswap doing well

Speaking with Legit.ng, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, a crypto expert, expressed confidence that Tapswap would perform well when it is eventually listed. In his words:

"Tapswap is a good project with lots of promising potential. If you ask me, I see a possibility of Tapswap doing better than Notcoin because of the blockchain involved, known as Solana. Solana has more value than Ton, and its popularity was before Ton rose to fame this year.

"The thing is, the more popular a coin, the more chances of it doing well."

Reactions trail the pastor's prophecy on Tapswap

Kelvin Paplo said:

"Abeg major do something abeg."

Felix Ifeanyi Nwosu said:

"Plz when will Obi become the President? Prophecy that to us not this."

Solomon Iliya said:

"More up up to date than tomorrow newspaper."

Ujunwa Flourish said:

"I remember your prophecy about investing on crypto and is happening now. Ride on papa."

Excel Trinity said:

"I have followed your prophecies and they don't fail.

"God help us."

Peace Achu said:

"Accurate prophecies back to back.... "

Why some Nigerians won't earn from Tapswap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had explained why some Nigerians may not earn any money from Tapswap.

Participation in Tapswap mining surged following the success of the recently launched crypto project Notcoin. In Nigeria, there is a Tapswap craze as people look to profit from the Telegram-based crypto project when it is launched, but Michael claimed some people would mine in vain.

In a Facebook post, Michael stated that many emergency crypto enthusiasts ventured into Tapswap with little or no experience with crypto wallets or generating wallet addresses.

Source: Legit.ng