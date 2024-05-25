A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how she was busy tapping her phone but later slept off while mining coin

Tapswap is a coin mining app which has sent many Nigerian youths into a frenzy as they consistently tap their phones

Many people are mining coins on Tapswap with the hope that the app would pay miners like Notcoin did

A Nigerian lady is busy doing Tapswap to the extent that she dozed off while still tapping her phone.

In a video trending on TikTok, the lady was busy tapping, but it was clear that there was sleep lurking around.

The lady continued to tap on her phone's screen. Photo credit: TikTok/@hooneywealthbaby and X/Tapswap.

Source: UGC

The video posted by @hooneywealthbaby shows that the lady refused to allow sleep to deter her.

She continued tapping and also urged her followers to join the tapping game, which has sent many young people into a frenzy.

When is Tapswap going to pay?

Many people in the comment section of the video asked when those tapping are going to receive money.

Legit.ng asked Fidelis Ozuawala, a cryptocurrency expert at Waptutors, the question. He explained that Tapswap has yet to be listed, not to mention a payment date.

He advised tappers to expert some dollars but to keep their expectations low.

His words:

"Expect some free dollars but keep your hopes low. No project guarantees you a massive release, especially when they are not already in talks with big exchanges. Funny enough, if it manages to launch on an exchange, expect the price to tank immediately as more people will be drawn to sell, and this shrinks the liquidity; it's free money; it could come or not, and if it does fine, if not fine."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sleeps off while tapping Tapswap

@oluwaseyifolorun8 asked:

"Please is this paying?"

@DJ Slimy commented:

"Someome should explain how this works."

@Frank said:

"I hope all this taping brings money."

Why Tapswap is not opening

Meanwhile, a lady said there was no need to fret if Tapswap refused to open at the moment, noting that it was a general issue.

She was responding to many complaints by people who were mining Tapswap and hoping to cash out.

Her update about Tapswap was corroborated in the Tapswap Telegram community, where it was disclosed that maintenance was underway.

Source: Legit.ng