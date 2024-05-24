A mother has gone viral on social media after showing off her beautiful little daughter who has a very full hair

In the video, the little girl sat on a chair and showed off her captivating beauty, leaving netizens in awe

Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to applaud the beautiful little child

A little girl's hair and stunning beauty has captivated the attention of social media users worldwide.

A video showed the adorable little girl sitting on a chair and showing off her full black hair while her mother filmed the moment.

Little girl shows off her beauty and full hair Photo credit: @lovelyymee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl's beauty captivates netizens

In the video shared by her proud mother identified as @lovelyyymee on TikTok, the toddler flaunted her unique beauty.

She sat on a chair rocking an orange and green-coloured outfit and her mesmerising physical attributes were on a display.

The toddler had a very full hair and her melanin beauty could not be overlooked by netizens who came across the video.

Reactions trail video of cute toddler

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Desi asked:

"Can I know what you use on her hair?"

@eh651 said:

"I was about to ask you where can I purchase this doll from OMG OMG ma'am yall created her perfectly OMG BEAUTIFUL."

@Dana reacted:

"Oh my goodness she's so beautiful I thought that was a baby doll not a real baby."

@user5173245445440. TC commented:

"Stunning child!!! Watch her closely, my little brown girl had people always trying to take her."

@Loltilupuke said:

"That baby needs to be on a tv show or advertisements or something. The world should get to see her."

@sue233233 reacted:

"Man, I thought she was a doll baby! She's absolutely gorgeous."

@Min Kyu's Kat said:

"I have literally never in my life understood the whole baby fever thing until just now. I wanna give this little chunk the world oh my goddd."

@Mandy Martinez reacted:

"She is the most perfect looking baby!! I really thought she was a doll! So beautiful."

@Nicole said:

"I thought she was a doll at first. oh my heart!!! she is so precious and just oh so breathtakingly beautiful."

@MsPhillyVee added:

"OMG!!! She is AMAZINGLY BEAUTIFUL I actually teared up. What in the world, I never looked at a human and cried because of how beautiful they are. WOW!!!"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng