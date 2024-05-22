A Catholic priest who is a farmer shared a video showing people one of his products which he wants to sell

The priest who practices pig farming in Nigeria showed a gigantic pig which he raised and which is due for the market

Pig farming in Nigeria is said to be lucrative, with one farmer saying he makes N30 million monthly from it

A Nigerian Catholic priest who is also a farmer has shown off one of the pigs he raised on his farm.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the priest showed his farm and the section where he farms pigs.

The pig farmer hinted that the pig could be worth N600,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@agro_priest.

Reverend Father Michael Ogbudu said he is passionate about farming and combines it with his work in the vineyard of God.

Pig farming in Nigeria is lucrative

The video showed one of the pigs he raised, which is due for the market.

The pig is so big that many people in the comment section marvelled at is gigantic size and wondered how much it would be sold.

Pig farming in Nigeria is said to be very lucrative as one other farmer said he makes N30 million monthly from it.

When asked how much the pig was worth, the priest hinted that it could be worth N600,000 given that it weighs 300kg and each kilogram is worth N2,000.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Catholic priest shows off pig

Source: Legit.ng