In a video, a Nigerian lady dissected a challenging UTME question related to subject-verb agreement in the English language

She skillfully arrived at the correct answers, providing clear explanations for her choices while debunking the incorrect options

UTME Candidates preparing for the exam expressed appreciation for her insightful video

In a video, a Nigerian lady briefly tackled a complex UTME question related to the English language.

The question centred around subject-verb agreement. With clarity and precision, she arrived at the correct answers and provided insightful explanations for her choices, debunking the incorrect options, as shown by @xandransho.

The lady eventually gave out the correct answer. Photo credit: Dailyreality/X

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Otife said:

“Am doing my jamb on Saturday at Convenant university Sango Ota do I have partner.”

Glowreyah wrote:

“Omo any jambite here Dey lucky. If we saw these lessons during our turn we would have gotten 300+”

Sharon grace commented:

“I didn't get the jamb novel not until todays.”

Girl oncolos:

“Anybody in ikotun ijegun, dominion heritage.”

Sabrinawhiby:

“Anyone at abk.”

Marcio:

“I have some of the jamb questions (science).”

Mingo:

“Anybody yaba on Wednesday?”

Dannyblack334:

“2days to go God help us.”

Pretty Boy:

“Anyone Monday at mowe Oba eriwole.”

David hadi Baiye:

“Anybody writing on Tuesday lagooz school to be precised!?”

Beebee:

“Is there any one having exam on Tuesday at agric ikorodu.”

Gemini:

“Any jambites on 23rd here. Hss Amazing Saviour school, 9:00.”

Boy weeping after taking JAMB's UTME exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a boy shedding tears after sitting for his UTME has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

@joy_ce32 shared the video of the boy crying on TikTok with the caption, "Result never come out you dey cry like this."Things appeared not to have gone his way. In the clip, he tearfully interacted with a woman believed to be his guardian.

@joy_ce32 laughed at the lad over his emotional breakdown. While it is unclear what caused the boy to break down that way, it is not out of place to assume it may not be unconnected to his experience during the exam.

Source: Legit.ng