A young mother has sought the opinions of netizens over the growth of her four-week-old baby who is already trying to crawl

The lady shared a video of her baby crawling slowly on the bed and asked social media users if it was normal.

Speaking further, she revealed how her mother told her that this generation of babies are ‘end time’ babies

A captivating video of a baby crawling at home has sparked reactions from netizens on the TikTok space.

The strong baby who's only four weeks old was able to carry himself and move his body slowly on the bed.

Mum in shock over baby's fast growth

The baby's mum identified on TikTok as @remyroyal0 stated that her mother dubbed her baby an 'end time' baby because he was already crawling at four weeks old.

In the video she shared, her baby was seen crawling slowly on the bed as his mother filmed him.

While sharing the video, the lady asked her followers if it was normal for her baby to be crawling at four weeks.

She asked:

“Is this normal? My 4 week old newborn is crawling. My Mother call these new babies "End of Times Babies" cause they move so fast.”

Reactions as four-week-old baby crawls

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok shared their opinions about the clip.

Lorna Chepchumba said:

“My daughter began it at 2 weeks 2024 babies.”

@adediran _mrs reacted:

“Normal for 2024 babies. My baby is also doing the same.”

@giftnzogbu said:

“See person grand father wey come back to life.”

Zaza Thwala said:

“This year babies are something else I thought mine was the only one doing things she shouldn't be doing yet.”

Aaliyah Thomas said:

“My 2 week old holding his head up and trying to roll over. My granny say these babies are wiser.”

Jackie commented:

“These pandemic babies are so advanced! He'll be back walking soon.”

Jody wa Manchester said:

“Atleast yoz but my boy wakes up everyday at night and stairs at me like old man.”

Lydia Amooti said:

“Maybe the stomach is paining him n he's feeling the discomfort.”

