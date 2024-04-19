A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement after elevating her status from being a salesgirl for her boss to being his wife

The young lady shared throwback photos showing how she started working as a salesgirl at the phone accessories shop

Subsequently, her boss observed that she was a good woman and he took the decision to make her his wife

A beautiful Nigerian lady has proudly shared how her status changed from being a sales girl to 'nwunye odogwu'.

The new wife narrated how she got employed some time ago at a phone accessories shop as a sales girl.

Nigerian lady gets married to her boss Photo credit: @ifysweet21/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sales girl excited as she weds her boss

According to the lady identified on TikTok as @ifysweet21 her boss perceived her as a good woman and a hard worker, which made him decide to marry her.

She shared her transformation from when she was still a sales girl to the time her boss picked interest in her and got married to her.

She captioned the video:

“From a salesgirl to nwunye odogwu, oga wife."

Cleaner gets pregnant for boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant young woman flaunted her baby bump online while sharing her unique love story.

The young lady got pregnant for her boss and her status got elevated to 'madam of the house'.

