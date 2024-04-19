Global site navigation

"From Sales Girl to Oga Wife": Nigerian Lady Over the Moon as She Weds Her Rich Boss, Video Trends
by  Ankrah Shalom
  • A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement after elevating her status from being a salesgirl for her boss to being his wife
  • The young lady shared throwback photos showing how she started working as a salesgirl at the phone accessories shop
  • Subsequently, her boss observed that she was a good woman and he took the decision to make her his wife

A beautiful Nigerian lady has proudly shared how her status changed from being a sales girl to 'nwunye odogwu'.

The new wife narrated how she got employed some time ago at a phone accessories shop as a sales girl.

Nigerian lady transitions from sales girl to oga wife
Nigerian lady gets married to her boss Photo credit: @ifysweet21/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Sales girl excited as she weds her boss

According to the lady identified on TikTok as @ifysweet21 her boss perceived her as a good woman and a hard worker, which made him decide to marry her.

She shared her transformation from when she was still a sales girl to the time her boss picked interest in her and got married to her.

She captioned the video:

“From a salesgirl to nwunye odogwu, oga wife."

Reactions as lady weds her boss

The comments section on TikTok was filled with congratulatory messages from netizens.

@user7333736976605 said:

“Congratulations same with me oo, im now madam omo God run am for me.”

Chidinma said:

“Congratulations.”

Asa Ebere reacted:

“A good woman will always shine whenever she goes. Big Congrats. Blissful marriage.”

Affiliate Fausty said:

“Congratulations dear.”

Ama Kah AW said:

“Congratulations I tap from your blessing.”

Enenu reacted:

“Congratulations Asam.”

Adanneprecious reacted:

“Congratulations, God did.”

Rozzynailsgallary said:

“Congratulations dear.”

Vickybest said:

“Congratulations dear. I'm next.”

@mhiz precious reacted:

“I’m so happy for you guys congratulations.”

Watch the video below:

Cleaner gets pregnant for boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant young woman flaunted her baby bump online while sharing her unique love story.

The young lady got pregnant for her boss and her status got elevated to 'madam of the house'.

Source: Legit.ng

