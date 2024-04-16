A video of a funny little girl asking her father to help her watch her doll babies has gone viral on social media

The little girl told her father that she was going out with her mother and needed him to watch over her 'kids'

Social media users who watched the video were left in stitches over the seriousness of the little girl as she ordered her father

A beautiful little girl has gone viral on social media after referring to her lifeless dolls as her 'kids'.

In a hilarious video, she pleaded with her father to help her take care of her 'kids' as she got set to step out.

Little girl asks dad to watch her kids Photo credit: @robcox1052/Instagram, RAUL ARBOLEDA / Getty Images.

Source: Instagram

Little girl begs dad to babysit 'kids'

When her father asked why she wanted to leave her 'kids' in his hands, she stated that she was going out with her mother.

She kept on pleading with her father to help her take care of her dolls in the video as she couldn't afford to miss her outing with her mother.

She said in the video shared by @robcox1052 on Instagram:

“Imma need you to watch my kids. Can you please watch them for me?”

Reactions as toddler asks dad to babysit

Netizens in the comments section found the little girl's action very hilarious.

@denisetasha reacted:

“Just watch the kids, please! She already carrying em' upside down.”

@grown_woman_ishh said:

“That "Can you please watch them for me" did it. Bring all 6 of em.”

@candace_the_grandest said:

“You better watch your ‘granDOLLS’.”

@susandiekooni reacted:

“Grandpa do your job, I mean she's asking nicely. She already knows wow.”

@alondonnaturals said:

"Cause im leaving with my mama."

@iavitus commented:

“She already knows that kids cannot be left unattended.”

@jcjohnson2 reacted:

“Imma need an update. Did you watch her kids? She's being responsible with a serious face-that wasn't enough??”

@janie.jackson.545 said:

“At least she's not leaving her babies home alone. Has more sense than adults. A very sweet adorable precious baby.”

Watch the video below:

Newborn baby's facial expression gathers views

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newborn baby gained online popularity with his hilarious facial expressions captured in a trending video.

Despite being less than a week old, this little bundle of joy has already become an internet sensation. His gestures are meme-worthy.

Source: Legit.ng