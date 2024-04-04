A Nigerian man has revealed how his mother reacted to the news that he bought a new car for his wife

The man said his wife had just given birth to triplets, and he decided to buy her a car to make things convenient for her

The man, however, said his mother did not like what he did and got really angry with him for gifting his wife a car

A man said his mother did not like the fact that he bought a car for his wife, who just gave birth.

According to a message he anonymously sent to X user, Oku, the man said his wife just delivered triplets.

The man said he gifted his wife the car to make her convenient and not to suffer after she gave birth.

The problem now is that his mother is not pleased with the fact that he chose to purchase a car for his wife first.

He noted that his mother would have liked a situation where he bought a car for her before any other person.

He wrote in the message:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I got a car for my wife because she just gave birth to triplets. So for her to be convenient, and my mum got really mad at me that I should have gotten her one first. Right now I don't even know what to do, because if I tell my wife about it she might feel somehow and my mum will be mad at me."

The man said he was asking for advice from members of the public on how to handle the situation.

See the post below:

Netizens react as man buys car for his wife

@EnuguGod said:

"Congrats Nna a. Don't pay attention to it in the meantime. It will pass and when you feel comfortable enough to get your mum one, do it at your own time and pace. No one should be guilt-tripped into something like this."

@MayowaOlubunmi said:

"Let her continue with her madness with you until you are able to get her own. You've done the right thing, my brother."

Source: Legit.ng