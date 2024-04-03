A Nigerian man has reacted to the news that the Dangote Refinery has started selling petroleum product to marketers

News emerged and went viral on Wednesday, April 3, indicating that the Dangote Refinery pushed diesel into the market

Reports indicate that the refinery, which has a 650bpd refining capacity, is selling diesel to marketers at N1,225 per litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has started selling diesel to petroleum product marketers, and a Nigerian man is happy about the development.

The man, Oloyode Adisa, shared his thoughts in a post he made on X, stating that Dangote Refinery is a big win for Nigeria.

The Dangote Refinery has a 650bpd refining capacity and is the biggest in Africa.

The Dangote Refinery has a 650bpd refining capacity and is the biggest in Africa.

Located at the Ibeju Lekki Free Trade Zone in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, the refinery cost $20 billion to build.

Dangote's group executive, Devakumar Edwin, told Reuters:

"We have substantial quantities. Products are being evacuated both by sea and road. Ships are lining up one after another to load diesel and aviation jet fuel."

Many Nigerians react as Dangote Refinery rolls out diesel

Oloyede is just one of the many Nigerians who said they are happy that the Dangote Refinery is selling diesel to marketers at N1,225 per litre.

He said:

"Nigeria will be great again. This is good news to all well-meaning Nigerians. Dangote refinery starts operation of diesel and PMS to roll out in May."

Also reacting, Bashir Ahmed wrote:

"Last week, we celebrated Allen Onyema for Air Peace's milestones, and this week, we are celebrating Aliko Dangote for Dangote Refinery's achievements. Victories for Nigeria!"

Another Nigerian, pastor Okezie Atani wrote:

"Good to see many now acknowledging and hyping the Dangote Refinery. But blessed be those who acknowledged and believed from day one."

Another billionaire to build refinery

Meanwhile, Nigerians will soon have another operational refinery, this time located in Akwa Ibom.

The refinery project is set to be completed in 2024 and has received more construction materials from China.

The refinery project is expected to have the capacity to refine 200,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

