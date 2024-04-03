A mother was surprised when her son approached her and made it clear that he wanted to become a priest

The young boy said he wanted to serve in the vineyard of the Lord, and he decided to inform his mother early

His mother reacted by saying he was her only son, and she would like him to continue the family line

A mother was taken aback when her son told her his intention to join the priesthood.

The young boy came out of his room and approached his mother with the information, telling her he wanted to serve the Lord.

The young boy told his mother he wanted to be a priest. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijmbams.

Source: TikTok

His mother did not expect it, as he was mentioning it to her for the first time. She said the boy's father would have to hear it before a decision would be taken.

She, however, did not hesitate to inform the boy that he is her only son and is expected to get married and continue the family line.

The TikTok video, posted by @ijmbams, was captioned:

"My son wants to be a reverend father. But it is a hard decision for me and his father."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as son tells mum he wants to be a priest

@elianaaseye said:

"Don't allow madam. An only son can't be a rev father."

@Browny said:

"His gonna be a very cute reverend father let God guide him."

@princedubem said:

"Let him know that he can be a pastor. ooo. Na only son ooo. My parents did not allow me to be a priest due to I'm the only son. So I chose to help humanity."

@Currencydeysmile said:

"Don't disturb him too much. He will grow up more to know best."

@justinaa781 said:

"That’s not a problem if that’s what he wants may God see him through."

Young man successfully becomes a priest

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man became a Catholic priest after successfully completing his priestly education.

He posted a story on TikTok showing some throwback photos he took when he was still in the seminary.

The priest, Father Chidubem, inspired many of his followers with the story of his humble beginning.

