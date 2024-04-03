Global site navigation

Nigerian Woman Who Delivered Baby at 4 am Holds Wedding Ceremony on Same Day, Video Stuns Viewers
People

Nigerian Woman Who Delivered Baby at 4 am Holds Wedding Ceremony on Same Day, Video Stuns Viewers

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • A video of a Nigerian lady who had her wedding ceremony on the same day she gave birth has gone viral
  • In a video, she was seen leaving the hospital and carrying her newborn before changing into her wedding gown
  • Netizens who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share relatable experiences

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after holding her wedding ceremony immediately after giving birth to her first child.

In a video shared on TikTok by @officialdestinyetiko2, it was revealed that the woman gave birth early in the morning on her wedding day.

Strong woman delivers baby and weds on the same day
Nigerian woman holds wedding after giving birth Photo credit: @officialdestinyetiko2/TikTok.
Woman proceeds to hold wedding after giving birth

Despite giving birth to her baby around 4 am, the strong woman still prepared for her wedding which was conducted by 10 am.

She was sighted in the trending video with her newborn before she changed into her wedding gown.

Officialdestinyetiko2 captioned the video:

“She gave birth around 4 am and came back to prepare for her wedding around 10 am, women are the strongest.”

Reactions as woman delivers on wedding day

The TikTok video sparked reactions from netizens who shared similar experiences in the comments section.

Viccom fabrics said:

“My story I also gave birth around sevent in the morning while programme start by 10am. Wasn't expecting to give birth so early, pregnancy was just 7months.”

@sholaaa said:

"This looks risky o. She just gave birth and going through stress to answer Mrs."

Laura Prince reacted:

“Abeg did you shape the reception gown u already made with big belle.”

Seanclaire23 said:

“Its posible. I also gave birth via CS by 2pm them 6pm i left the theater straight to my wedding reception. and I i wore a cossette dress.”

Queeny&pHiNa said:

“How can you tell me this story, didn't they kwn she was pregnant before fixing date.”

Thomas Agatha622 said:

“Gave birth at 7am, discharged at 7.15am, my new born baby drove us home at 7.30am.”

Rikky Berry said:

“It's not risky so far your health is okay to do anything you are free to do it.”

Maya Simon reacted:

“I gave birth around 1am nd went for my wedding with my baby as my little bride by 7am.”

Mercy Ngouajio said:

“Just imagining red water fall down. Chaiiiii. Any laugh proooofff on wedding dress choooiiiii.”

Watch the video below:

Baby mama rejects getting married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady disclosed her preference between being a baby mama and a committed wife.

In the comments section of a TikTok video she shared to show off her pregnancy for her man, the lady said she liked being a baby mama.

