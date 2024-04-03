A video of a Nigerian lady who had her wedding ceremony on the same day she gave birth has gone viral

In a video, she was seen leaving the hospital and carrying her newborn before changing into her wedding gown

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share relatable experiences

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after holding her wedding ceremony immediately after giving birth to her first child.

In a video shared on TikTok by @officialdestinyetiko2, it was revealed that the woman gave birth early in the morning on her wedding day.

Woman proceeds to hold wedding after giving birth

Despite giving birth to her baby around 4 am, the strong woman still prepared for her wedding which was conducted by 10 am.

She was sighted in the trending video with her newborn before she changed into her wedding gown.

Officialdestinyetiko2 captioned the video:

“She gave birth around 4 am and came back to prepare for her wedding around 10 am, women are the strongest.”

Reactions as woman delivers on wedding day

The TikTok video sparked reactions from netizens who shared similar experiences in the comments section.

Viccom fabrics said:

“My story I also gave birth around sevent in the morning while programme start by 10am. Wasn't expecting to give birth so early, pregnancy was just 7months.”

@sholaaa said:

"This looks risky o. She just gave birth and going through stress to answer Mrs."

Laura Prince reacted:

“Abeg did you shape the reception gown u already made with big belle.”

Seanclaire23 said:

“Its posible. I also gave birth via CS by 2pm them 6pm i left the theater straight to my wedding reception. and I i wore a cossette dress.”

Queeny&pHiNa said:

“How can you tell me this story, didn't they kwn she was pregnant before fixing date.”

Thomas Agatha622 said:

“Gave birth at 7am, discharged at 7.15am, my new born baby drove us home at 7.30am.”

Rikky Berry said:

“It's not risky so far your health is okay to do anything you are free to do it.”

Maya Simon reacted:

“I gave birth around 1am nd went for my wedding with my baby as my little bride by 7am.”

Mercy Ngouajio said:

“Just imagining red water fall down. Chaiiiii. Any laugh proooofff on wedding dress choooiiiii.”

