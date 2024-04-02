Couple Use Money Meant for Wedding to Buy House Via Mortgage, Make N97.6m Profit, Turn Millionaires
- A lady said that she refused to have an expensive wedding when she found out how much she and her husband had
- They invested $12,000 (N15,624,000) in getting a house, and they made thousands of dollars from that single move
- After buying and selling houses with the money they should have used for a wedding, they became millionaires
A pretty lady has talked about how she became a millionaire (in dollars) just because of a decision.
She (@the_chaunceyshow) said after her husband proposed, she was not keen on having a wedding, so she and her partner skipped it.
Getting houses through mortgage
Before making that decision, they had $12,000 (N15,624,000) in their bank account. They did not come from wealthy families, and funding the wedding would be on them alone.
They bought a $256,000 (N333,312,000) house through a mortgage system, which they later sold for $325,000 (N423,150,000).
The couple kept buying and reselling houses until their capital reached $75,000 (N97,650,000.00). They quit their jobs and became realtors.
They later increased their $75,000 to $250,000 (N325,500,000) and became millionaire realtors from there.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Giovanni said:
"People have $40k wedding but don’t have a $40k net worth."
Tdollas14 said:
"Major Key. Marry someone with a vision, intellect, and that is equally yolked."
Dray said:
"Man he lucky cause y’all working hard together as a team."
Nikita Brighteyes Newman said:
"I don’t regret paying for our wedding. We paid cash and no debt. I also already had a house. Everyone’s journey is different. Both my husband and I make six figures. No regrets."
Ant_Milli said:
"Stopped buying clothes, eating out, didn't buy myself anything, working overtime and I paid my house off in 3 years!"
Ikkieslife said:
"My wedding cost us 6/7K and we got around 15K from the guests."
Female landlord living N250m house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a popular Nigerian content creator, Wales Morgan, was surprised when he approached a lady in Lagos to ask how much she pays for rent in the state.
The lady told him she was a landlady with a N250m apartment in the state. She took Morgan to the house to give him a tour.
