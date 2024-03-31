A Nigerian lawyer said he is in pain because he was not the lawyer who represented Jesus Christ when he was tried by Pontius Pilate

The lawyer known on TikTok as Leges Prudentia insists that Jesus Christ committed no crimes at the time he was crucified

He said even Pontius Pilate confirmed that Jesus had no crime in him, and the lawyer wondered why he still ordered that he be crucified

A Nigerian legal practitioner has said if he had been there when Jesus Christ was crucified, he would have sued everyone involved.

The lawyer known on TikTok as Leges Prudentia insists that Christ was completely innocent and that no blame was found in him.

He said that even after Jesus Christ was tried by Pontius Pilate, it was established that he was totally clean.

Leges Prudentia wondered why someone who was found not guilty was still ordered to be crucified.

He therefore said he would have taken the matter further for redress if he was the lawyer who represented Jesus Christ.

Lawyer says he would have sued Pontius Pilate

Leges Prudentia states that he would have dragged Pontius Pilate, Judas Iscariot, the Pharisees and Sadducees and everyone who had a hand in the case to court.

The video which he shared on his TikTok handle, sparked many reactions among his followers.

Some of them insisted that the death of Jesus Christ was a fulfilment of God's plan of salvation for mankind, and therefore was an event that needed to happen.

Others toed the same line with the lawyer, insisting that those who crucified Jesus Christ were unjust and that the case could still be retrieved for retrial.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Leges' video

@Benshow said:

"Barrister, I want to sue my mum for allowing my grandmother to give me a tribal mark."

@ade805 commented:

"The case can still be retried. Murder cases are never closed until Justice is served, years notwithstanding."

@la Johnson said:

"If this man knew that it was God who send his son to die for us am sure he for sue God and sue us for our own sin join. This man dey vex."

@Godswill said:

"This is not legal thing it’s spiritual."

