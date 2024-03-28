A Nigerian lady who moved overseas revealed her employment journey in Korea, capturing widespread attention online

She detailed in the video that securing a job required multiple applications and showed what she meant

She confirmed through the video she shared that she submitted over 50 job applications to various firms

A young Nigerian lady, who had moved overseas recounted her experience of securing employment in Korea, a story that rapidly gained viral attention.

The video revealed that she had submitted applications to numerous positions before finally landing a job.

She shared her application process.

Source: TikTok

The clip verified that she had sent out over 50 applications to various firms. As shared by @4h44pm, this tale of perseverance and success in the international job market resonated with many.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Treasure7483 said:

“I'l like to ask if marketing is really good for a career.”

May wrote:

“Hmmm not sure !T feel like in Korea as a foreigner it's the easiest way to get a job?”

Engr. Abdul Modibbo:

“What software do you use to keep track of your applications?”

Nashbe:

“What about teaching English in Korea.”

May:

“If you're from the us canada England or A ustralia yes you can.”

Skylin Williams:

“Okay but what I really want to know is who does your braids!?!?!”

Lov-marry:

“Deep down i wanna come work there but i already have a permanent job and God might think I'm Ungrateful if i quit.”

Joysharon:

“If one is from Kenya and would like to be an english teacher....will i get the opportunity.”

Lovetams:

“Me l'm applying for undergraduate full tuition scholarship. I pray 'll be picked.”

Bolu Odeniyi:

“What site do yoy use?”

Lady relocates to Korea to start new life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a young Nigerian woman’s journey to South Korea has gained significant attention on TikTok.

The woman shared her excitement and anticipation on TikTok as she prepared to leave her home country and start a new chapter of her life in a foreign land full of opportunities and challenges.

In the video, she also showed her last-minute shopping spree at the local market, where she bought some items that she thought would be useful or hard to find in South Korea.

Source: Legit.ng