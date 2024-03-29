A man who resembles Arsenal football player, Bukayo Saka, has gone viral after a video of him emerged on TikTok

The young man who named himself Saka on TikTok says his resemblance with the player is second to none

A lot of TikTok users are even saying there are chances the young man is related to the real Saka after they saw the striking resemblance

A young man went viral on social media after people saw that he resembled football player, Bukayo Saka.

The young man, who also calls himself by the footballer's name has generated many reactions after his video emerged on TikTok.

Many people agreed that the two look alike. Photo credit: TikTok/@looksaka0 and Getty Images/Quality Sport Images.

In a video, "Saka" noted that the resemblance between him and the Arsenal forward was too much and people agreed with him.

He wrote:

"I look like Saka too much."

A lot of Tiktok users who saw the video even said there are chances the young man and the football could be related.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of man who looks like Bukayo Saka

@Washington Gh said:

"Saka in dream league soccer."

@saninho boy commented:

"Saka with low-budget."

@joelpeters355 said:

"Nawa ooo, we get Nigeria Rashford now saka don come now."

@opone Samuel said:

"Saka stop downloading at 72%."

@Mikelento commented:

"Bro looks like Saka more than Saka himself."

@Tony said:

"Looks more like Saka than Saka."

@kekehomncane joked:

"If Arsenal plays their cards right they can sell this dude to Chelsea for 100 million."

@TENGO DINERO said:

"Let's be serious. This guy resembles Saka, honestly."

@weezy lyon said:

"Saka's parents have some explaining to do."

@Giggsnasio@chacha said:

"This is the real Saka...the other one from Arsenal is an impersonator."

@Thatboymasud said:

"If Saka gets injured they should use this guy."

