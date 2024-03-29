Global site navigation

Local editions

"You Look Like Saka": Young Man Who Shares Striking Resemblance With Arsenal Player Goes Viral
People

"You Look Like Saka": Young Man Who Shares Striking Resemblance With Arsenal Player Goes Viral

by  Israel Usulor
  • A man who resembles Arsenal football player, Bukayo Saka, has gone viral after a video of him emerged on TikTok
  • The young man who named himself Saka on TikTok says his resemblance with the player is second to none
  • A lot of TikTok users are even saying there are chances the young man is related to the real Saka after they saw the striking resemblance

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A young man went viral on social media after people saw that he resembled football player, Bukayo Saka.

The young man, who also calls himself by the footballer's name has generated many reactions after his video emerged on TikTok.

Man who looks like Saka.
Many people agreed that the two look alike. Photo credit: TikTok/@looksaka0 and Getty Images/Quality Sport Images.
Source: UGC

In a video, "Saka" noted that the resemblance between him and the Arsenal forward was too much and people agreed with him.

Read also

Portable purchases 2-in-1 designer wear, netizens react: "Na bend down select be this"

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

"I look like Saka too much."

A lot of Tiktok users who saw the video even said there are chances the young man and the football could be related.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of man who looks like Bukayo Saka

@Washington Gh said:

"Saka in dream league soccer."

@saninho boy commented:

"Saka with low-budget."

@joelpeters355 said:

"Nawa ooo, we get Nigeria Rashford now saka don come now."

@opone Samuel said:

"Saka stop downloading at 72%."

@Mikelento commented:

"Bro looks like Saka more than Saka himself."

@Tony said:

"Looks more like Saka than Saka."

@kekehomncane joked:

"If Arsenal plays their cards right they can sell this dude to Chelsea for 100 million."

@TENGO DINERO said:

"Let's be serious. This guy resembles Saka, honestly."

@weezy lyon said:

Read also

"From your mouth?" Danny Young says Fuji is dead, tells Portable, Small Doctor to go back to it

"Saka's parents have some explaining to do."

@Giggsnasio@chacha said:

"This is the real Saka...the other one from Arsenal is an impersonator."

@Thatboymasud said:

"If Saka gets injured they should use this guy."

Baby who looks like Ekene Umenwa goes viral

Meanwhile, a newborn baby melted many hearts on TikTok because of how beautiful she looked when she smiled.

In a video, the child, who appeared to be sleeping, opened her eyes slightly and smiled at the camera.

A lot of social media users who saw the video said the baby looked like a popular actress, Ekene Umenwa.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel