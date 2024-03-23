"This Is Africa": Black Lady Living in Thatched House Installs Solar Panel, Flaunts It on Tiktok
- A beautiful black lady living in a small thatched house in the village has surprised netizens after acquiring a solar panel
- In a video, she showed off the solar panel and talked about the importance of having it in her house
- Social media users reacted massively to the video with many claiming that it didn't suit the thatched house
A black lady living in a small thatched house has proudly showcased her abode on the TikTok app.
She shared the video via her official TikTok account @africannyako2 and it quickly went viral on the platform.
Lady installs solar panel in thatched house
In a viral video, she also displayed the solar panel which she connected to her house to supply electricity into it.
Nyako stood close to the solar panel and spoke about the importance of having it in her house, despite the fact that it's just a small thatched house.
"Stop asking where we charge our phones or if we have electricity. We have solar panel. This mansion (her thatched house) is well equipped with a solar panel. You can charge and there is a TV inside."
Reactions as lady shows off solar panel
Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the TikTok video.
@William Ooko said:
"I saw this lady driving a car, they live well. I don't understand her. You may think that they are poor but they are really doing well."
@Ally man asked:
"Why your roof is down and you even struggle to get inside. Why dnt you do at list high roof so that you don't struggle to go inside."
@Musbahu Ibrahim said:
"You should have installed it on top of the roofing."
@NLuvWitAfrica wrote:
"It is truly a mansion and no government tax. If I don’t pay my tax on house government will take my house."
@ajibolarasheed21 reacted:
"I thought the three solar panel suppose dey down but why two dey up and one dey down?"
Man installs satellite dish in mud house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a photo of a furnished mud house spotted in a village in Nigeria went viral on social media.
The photo captured the well-furnished mud house with a satellite dish mounted on a pole close to the home. It also had about two solid solar panels placed carefully on the house's roof.
