A Nigerian lady was left stunned when the mechanic she hired to repair her generator decided to clean it with water and soap

The lady had contacted a new mechanic for a routine generator check, but was taken aback by his unconventional cleaning method

The mechanic was captured on video thoroughly scrubbing the generator with soap before rinsing it with water

A Nigerian lady was left surprised when the newly hired mechanic she engaged to repair her generator proceeded to clean it with soap and water.

She documented the unusual event and uploaded the video to her TikTok account, @97thartistry, to share her dilemma.

Lady laments on seeing how her generator was being maintained. Photo credit: 97thartistry

Source: TikTok

She had contacted a new mechanic to inspect her generator, but his unconventional approach left her stunned.

Lady expresses sadness as engineer washes her generator

The video showed him diligently scrubbing the generator with soap before thoroughly rinsing it with water.

This method, which she had never witnessed before, prompted her to share the video with her followers, questioning if this was standard practice.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng