A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after showcasing how she makes and sells rice at an affordable price

The woman revealed via the TikTok app that her bags of rice are stone-free and sold for just N45,500

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many complaining about the hike in the price of foreign rice

A Nigerian woman who produces bags of rice has reiterated that she is not bothered by the hike in the price of foreign rice.

The woman identified as @chidinmaspecial on TikTok, shared a video of herself producing rice for both private and commercial use.

Nigerian woman sells rice at cheap price Photo credit: @chidinmaspecial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman announces cheap cost of rice

According to the woman, her bags of rice are quite cheaper than the foreign-made rice sold at the market. She also disclosed that it was stone-free and clean.

In a video, she showcased the preparation process while revealing that she sells a bag for just N45,500.

She wrote:

“Stone Free Nigerian Made Rice #45,500. Don't worry I will make my own rice.”

Reactions as woman displays cheap rice

Netizens flooded the comments section with inquiries on how to purchase from her for their families.

Abike said:

“U guys Dey shout stone stone na the same rice market people Dey buy they will now rebrand it and sell it for 75k go iddo market go see them.”

Timi commented:

“Please where are you? I want to order.”

Buyo Sunny said:

“I’m in Lagos, who wants to share a bag?”

Coventrybraider said:

“Who is in Lagos let buy and share even if waybill money.”

Abacha said:

“Go Ado Ekiti na dem Dey produce both rice and beans wey dem Dey chop.”

PURPLE said:

“Delivery to lagos is how much?”

@user837705832686 said:

“Please mummy I need 4 bags I'm in Lagos your own location please.”

John Ebi said:

“Could you ship to Lagos?”

Ayotunde Ajeyomi reacted:

“Madam wey ur store I want to be a distributor please ASAP PLEASE.”

@motolagold said:

“Hello ma'am. I'm interested in being a distributor. Your location pls?”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng