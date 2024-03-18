A young Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of her baby who has beautiful grey eyes

The viral video showed the gorgeous baby whose beauty mesmerised netizens in the comments section

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many wishing to give birth to such a cute baby

A Nigerian lady has melted the hearts of many on social media after showcasing her baby’s stunning beauty.

The lady identified as @typicallizzy1 on TikTok shared the video which revealed her baby’s grey eyes.

Baby with cute eyes trends Photo credit: @typicallizzy1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby's grey eyes stuns viewers

However, her baby’s cute eyes were not the only source of attraction but her beauty also captivated netizens.

Her viewers on TikTok were all in awe of how beautiful her baby was with her unique features and physical appearance.

She captioned the video:

“POV: your baby has cute gray eyes.”

Reactions trail video of baby with grey eyes

The video ignited reactions from netizens who begged to know what she did to give birth to a beautiful baby.

Lorpeh reacted:

“Which position you do to get her belle na the kind eyes Wey I Dey find for my future pikin be this.”

Marvel XOXO said:

“I pray for dis Kind of a cute blessing.”

Jelena reacted:

“Awwwn,so cute.”

Chidalu Faustina reacted:

“Was so shocked when I saw the baby at first because of how cute she is.”

Fav Lin said:

“Una don start who go born my pikin.”

@ochefijeee reacted:

“Where do u order one? That 9 months journey too long and I dey fear to push.”

Pinky posh said:

“Cute Bby.”

@ehmmie said:

“Make I wait make she grow first.”

Pearl J said:

“God this baby is too cute.”

Godfavourite reacted:

“Mk una nor born all the fine children finish ooo war go happen.”

Mi Mi reacted:

“Omo the baby wey i dey plan born.”

Dherbie1 said:

“Omg.. she's gorgeous.”

Rhonelle3310 said:

“She's very very beautiful.”

Naomi jacob reacted:

“Make una no born my pikin.”

Jurt Debby said:

“This baby fine o.”

Pretty girl with shiny blue eyes trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 7-year-old Nigerian girl identified as Wasilat got netizens talking owing to her naturally blue eyes.

Tima Wire came in contact with the cute kid and shared her snaps on Rant HQ Extention Facebook group after being marvelled by what she beheld.

Source: Legit.ng