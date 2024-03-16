A video featuring a Nigerian man showcasing a local restaurant that accepted Bitcoin (BTC) as payment captured widespread online interest

The footage revealed a designated area confirming the acceptance of BTC transactions

Historically, Bitcoin has seen a surge in popularity, recognized for its escalating value and versatility as a digital currency

The young man captured the BTC part. Photo credit: @dayochino04/TikTok

Source: TikTok

This video, as shared by @dayochino04, served to underscore the growing acceptance and use of Bitcoin in everyday transactions, even in the hospitality industry.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Many Nigerians who watched reacted differently to the unique scenerio. Some indicated that it may have been owned by a crypto trader.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Quan Quan said:

“Until dem buy plenty food come run you flash coin una eyes go open.”

HayJay Gadgets wrote:

“So I go purchase food and started waiting for coin to reflect Abi.”

Chioma joy commented:

“U self no Dey see the name of the restaurant hk foods.”

SNay boy:

“The guy na crypto trader.”

AyamFlzzyfundz01:

“Steam card unko?”

Obaino Y:

“Na Benin or delta this restaurant must dey.”

Anthonyjoy381:

“Na gee get the store.”

RighteoUs837:

“Is government aware of this?”

Obitee:

“Who go pay the transfer fee.”

User9383393:

“This restaurant belongs to my guy Pablo.”

Man gets machine that gives dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who revealed that he had a Bitcoin machine that gives $8 (N6,164) daily has made two videos explaining how it works.

The man (@shugadaddii_) said even though it is possible to make $190 (N147,820) daily, the machine consumes a lot of electricity. He said the machine could also mine Casper coin, which requires less energy.

He said with 60 watts of energy, one can make up to $20 (N15,560) a day mining Casper coin. With 60 watts, he added that one's earnings could get to $190 (N147,820) daily.

Source: Legit.ng