BTC: Nigerian Man Finds Restaurant that Accepts Bitcoin as Payment in Nigeria, Shares Experience
People

BTC: Nigerian Man Finds Restaurant that Accepts Bitcoin as Payment in Nigeria, Shares Experience

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A video featuring a Nigerian man showcasing a local restaurant that accepted Bitcoin (BTC) as payment captured widespread online interest
  • The footage revealed a designated area confirming the acceptance of BTC transactions
  • Historically, Bitcoin has seen a surge in popularity, recognized for its escalating value and versatility as a digital currency

A video featuring a Nigerian gentleman who showcased a restaurant in Nigeria accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as payment had previously garnered significant online attention.

In the clip, the man highlighted a segment where it was clearly stated that payments via Bitcoin were permitted.

The man showed the restaurant
The young man captured the BTC part. Photo credit: @dayochino04/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Over time, Bitcoin has gained considerable popularity as a flexible and valuable currency.

This video, as shared by @dayochino04, served to underscore the growing acceptance and use of Bitcoin in everyday transactions, even in the hospitality industry.

Nigerian woman uses old typewriter, runs her hands through it as words appear on the sheet

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Many Nigerians who watched reacted differently to the unique scenerio. Some indicated that it may have been owned by a crypto trader.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Quan Quan said:

“Until dem buy plenty food come run you flash coin una eyes go open.”

HayJay Gadgets wrote:

“So I go purchase food and started waiting for coin to reflect Abi.”

Chioma joy commented:

“U self no Dey see the name of the restaurant hk foods.”

SNay boy:

“The guy na crypto trader.”

AyamFlzzyfundz01:

“Steam card unko?”

Obaino Y:

“Na Benin or delta this restaurant must dey.”

Anthonyjoy381:

“Na gee get the store.”

RighteoUs837:

“Is government aware of this?”

Obitee:

“Who go pay the transfer fee.”

User9383393:

“This restaurant belongs to my guy Pablo.”

Nigerian lady goes to shop at mall with her Apple Vision Pro, gets attention for her uniqueness

Man gets machine that gives dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who revealed that he had a Bitcoin machine that gives $8 (N6,164) daily has made two videos explaining how it works.

The man (@shugadaddii_) said even though it is possible to make $190 (N147,820) daily, the machine consumes a lot of electricity. He said the machine could also mine Casper coin, which requires less energy.

He said with 60 watts of energy, one can make up to $20 (N15,560) a day mining Casper coin. With 60 watts, he added that one's earnings could get to $190 (N147,820) daily.

Source: Legit.ng

