BTC: Nigerian Man Finds Restaurant that Accepts Bitcoin as Payment in Nigeria, Shares Experience
- A video featuring a Nigerian man showcasing a local restaurant that accepted Bitcoin (BTC) as payment captured widespread online interest
- The footage revealed a designated area confirming the acceptance of BTC transactions
- Historically, Bitcoin has seen a surge in popularity, recognized for its escalating value and versatility as a digital currency
A video featuring a Nigerian gentleman who showcased a restaurant in Nigeria accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as payment had previously garnered significant online attention.
In the clip, the man highlighted a segment where it was clearly stated that payments via Bitcoin were permitted.
Over time, Bitcoin has gained considerable popularity as a flexible and valuable currency.
This video, as shared by @dayochino04, served to underscore the growing acceptance and use of Bitcoin in everyday transactions, even in the hospitality industry.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to the video
Many Nigerians who watched reacted differently to the unique scenerio. Some indicated that it may have been owned by a crypto trader.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Quan Quan said:
“Until dem buy plenty food come run you flash coin una eyes go open.”
HayJay Gadgets wrote:
“So I go purchase food and started waiting for coin to reflect Abi.”
Chioma joy commented:
“U self no Dey see the name of the restaurant hk foods.”
SNay boy:
“The guy na crypto trader.”
AyamFlzzyfundz01:
“Steam card unko?”
Obaino Y:
“Na Benin or delta this restaurant must dey.”
Anthonyjoy381:
“Na gee get the store.”
RighteoUs837:
“Is government aware of this?”
Obitee:
“Who go pay the transfer fee.”
User9383393:
“This restaurant belongs to my guy Pablo.”
Man gets machine that gives dollars
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who revealed that he had a Bitcoin machine that gives $8 (N6,164) daily has made two videos explaining how it works.
The man (@shugadaddii_) said even though it is possible to make $190 (N147,820) daily, the machine consumes a lot of electricity. He said the machine could also mine Casper coin, which requires less energy.
He said with 60 watts of energy, one can make up to $20 (N15,560) a day mining Casper coin. With 60 watts, he added that one's earnings could get to $190 (N147,820) daily.
