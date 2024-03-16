A man in New York City has been dining for free for two months by exploiting the complimentary breakfasts offered by the city’s 3,600 hotels

He walks in, acts like a guest, and enjoys a free breakfast of bacon, eggs, and toast

He claims that with the number of hotels in New York City, this strategy could be used for 10 years without repeating a hotel

In an astonishing revelation, a man has shared his unique strategy of enjoying free meals in New York City for the last two months.

His secret? Capitalizing on the complimentary meals offered by the city’s numerous hotels.

He said it has worked for him for two months. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

Free Breakfast at NYC HotelsFree Breakfast at NYC HotelsFree Breakfast at NYC HotelsFree Breakfast at NYC Hotels

New York City, known for its vibrant food scene, is also home to approximately 3,600 hotels. The man discovered that by walking into these hotels and acting like a guest, he could enjoy a hearty breakfast of bacon, eggs, and toast without spending a dime.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The Trick to a Free Breakfast

Securing a free beakfast, however, requires a bit more finesse. The man shared that he dresses up a bit nicer and heads to the hotel restaurant.

He orders whatever he likes and savors the meal. When the waiter comes to settle the bill and asks, “Card, credit, or charge to a room?” he simply responds, “Charge to the room.” He will then writes down a random room number and name, ensuring he leaves before the payment processes.

With the sheer number of hotels in New York City, he claims that one could employ this strategy for 10 years without visiting the same hotel twice.

In his words:

“A man abroad write: For the last two months, I haven't paid for a single meal in New York City. "How is that possible?" you ask. It's simple, free hotel meals. New York has 3,600 hotels, and many of those offer complimentary breakfast. By walking in and acting like you're supposed to be there, you can simply grab bacon, eggs, and toast at any Hilton or Marriott in the city. The real trick is securing free lunch or dinner. To do this, you dress up a bit nicer and head to the restaurant. Order whatever you'd like, enjoy the occasion. When the waiter comes, he is going to ask, "Card, credit, or charge to a room?" Say, "Charge to the room." Then write down a random room number and name, and make sure you leave before the payment prcesses. With 3,600 hotels, you can do this for 10 years without double dipping.”

Man lives in hotel without paying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ankush Dutta, who stayed at a five-star hotel in Delhi for almost two years without paying the bill, was accused of fraud by the hotel management.

The hotel also filed a complaint against some of its staff members for allegedly helping the man evade payment.

According to the Indian Express newspaper, Ankush Dutta checked into the Roseate House hotel near the international airport on 30 May 2019 and was supposed to check out the next day.

Source: Legit.ng