A Nigerian lady who lives in Europe has listed some of the mistakes she made when she first arrived abroad

One of them was that she did not start to give birth to children early as she was focused on making money

She also said she failed to learn the French language even though the school where she could learn it was free

A lady said there are some things she regrets after living in Europe for many years.

She shared a video on TokTok telling her followers not to make the same mistakes she made.

The lady advised people to avoid the mistakes she made. Photo credit: TikTok/@cheratonjohn and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In the clip, @cheratonjohn said she failed to get proper documentation as early as possible when she arrived Europe.

She said she was focused on making money, not knowing that if she does not have residency documentation, she would have problems.

Also she said she did not learn the French language even though it was possible for her to learn it for free.

Apart from the French language, she said had she known back then, she would have given birth to children when she was younger.

Also, she mentioned that she was focused on being a good person to her family members back home while not focusing on herself.

She advised people who would like to settle in Europe not to make the mistakes she made.

Reactions as lady shared her experiences in Europe

@Olarmi said:

"I'm glad I never mix with Nigerians when I came here (I currently only know 3 Nigerians here) first thing I learned was the language, less than a year I had that level A2. 1 guy I know is almost 20yrs."

@Courage Success said:

"Nah that language be the koko. I dey Spain. I new come, just 5 months now, I dey camp sha, thanks for sharing."

@Myself2024 remarked:

"The reducing of age is the worst ever. Cause when it’s time to go on pension leave. You won’t be able to cause of your age. It’s very bad."

Medical doctor turns support worker in the UK

Meanwhile, a lady who is a qualified medical doctor in Nigeria is now working in the UK as a support worker.

She posted a video on TikTok to tell people why she was downgraded to the level of a support worker after arriving in the UK.

The lady said she moved to the UK for studies and she was thinking she would work and study, but things didn't go as planned.

