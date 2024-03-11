Nigerian Lady Achieves Abroad Dream, Celebrates Her Canadian Permanent Residency After 2 Years
- A Nigerian lady residing overseas celebrated her achievement of obtaining Canadian permanent residency after two years of living abroad
- In a TikTok video that captured the attention of many, she shared the pivotal moment she received an email confirming her new status
- The young lady was also showered with congratulations from well-wishers who shared in her joy
A Nigerian lady, after an arduous journey of two years in a foreign land, found a reason to rejoice as she achieved a significant milestone—securing her Canadian permanent residency.
The joyous occasion was captured in a TikTok video that quickly spread across the internet, resonating with viewers worldwide.
The footage as @lil_amin revealed the exact moment the woman, filled with anticipation, opened an email that would change her life.
The message on her screen confirmed her successful transition to a permanent resident, a status that promised new beginnings and opportunities in Canada.
The video, which has since gone viral, not only showcased her personal triumph but also became a beacon of hope for many in similar situations.
The young lady’s success was met with a wave of congratulations from well-wishers, both near and far.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
