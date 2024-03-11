A Nigerian lady residing overseas celebrated her achievement of obtaining Canadian permanent residency after two years of living abroad

In a TikTok video that captured the attention of many, she shared the pivotal moment she received an email confirming her new status

The young lady was also showered with congratulations from well-wishers who shared in her joy

A Nigerian lady, after an arduous journey of two years in a foreign land, found a reason to rejoice as she achieved a significant milestone—securing her Canadian permanent residency.

The joyous occasion was captured in a TikTok video that quickly spread across the internet, resonating with viewers worldwide.

The Nigerian lady celebrates herself.

Source: TikTok

The footage as @lil_amin revealed the exact moment the woman, filled with anticipation, opened an email that would change her life.

The message on her screen confirmed her successful transition to a permanent resident, a status that promised new beginnings and opportunities in Canada.

The video, which has since gone viral, not only showcased her personal triumph but also became a beacon of hope for many in similar situations.

The young lady’s success was met with a wave of congratulations from well-wishers, both near and far.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lady gets permanent residency in 1 year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared her remarkable journey of becoming a permanent resident in Canada after only one year of relocating to the North American country.

The lady revealed that she had the opportunity to move to Canada with a work permit in January 2023, after she was accepted as an international student in a reputable institution.

The lady, @pr3tty_chi, did not waste any time in pursuing her dream of settling down in Canada, and followed all the necessary steps and requirements to qualify for permanent residency.

