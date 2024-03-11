Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Achieves Abroad Dream, Celebrates Her Canadian Permanent Residency After 2 Years
Nigerian Lady Achieves Abroad Dream, Celebrates Her Canadian Permanent Residency After 2 Years

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A Nigerian lady residing overseas celebrated her achievement of obtaining Canadian permanent residency after two years of living abroad
  • In a TikTok video that captured the attention of many, she shared the pivotal moment she received an email confirming her new status
  • The young lady was also showered with congratulations from well-wishers who shared in her joy

A Nigerian lady, after an arduous journey of two years in a foreign land, found a reason to rejoice as she achieved a significant milestone—securing her Canadian permanent residency.

The joyous occasion was captured in a TikTok video that quickly spread across the internet, resonating with viewers worldwide.

Photo of lady in Canada
The Nigerian lady celebrates herself. Photo credit: @lil_amin/TikToK
Source: TikTok

The footage as @lil_amin revealed the exact moment the woman, filled with anticipation, opened an email that would change her life.

The message on her screen confirmed her successful transition to a permanent resident, a status that promised new beginnings and opportunities in Canada.

The video, which has since gone viral, not only showcased her personal triumph but also became a beacon of hope for many in similar situations.

The young lady’s success was met with a wave of congratulations from well-wishers, both near and far.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User98272929637 said:

“Lemme be the first to congratulate you my friend.”

Rosemary wrote:

“Congratulations dear. Did u do a one year program?”

Lady Lawyer:

“Congratulations on this milestone.”

Kvosssss:

“Congrats Aminat!!”

Tomi Osiyemi:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Idomunagbe:

“Congratulations dear.”

Cindi posh1:

“Congratulations.”

Sassyshee:

“Congratulations dear.”

Kudiratu Lawal:

“Congrats dear %I tap into your blessings.”

Lady gets permanent residency in 1 year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared her remarkable journey of becoming a permanent resident in Canada after only one year of relocating to the North American country.

The lady revealed that she had the opportunity to move to Canada with a work permit in January 2023, after she was accepted as an international student in a reputable institution.

The lady, @pr3tty_chi, did not waste any time in pursuing her dream of settling down in Canada, and followed all the necessary steps and requirements to qualify for permanent residency.

Source: Legit.ng

