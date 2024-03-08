A Nigerian man garnered online attention for his creation of a smart 104k HD TV through an innovative method

The video demonstrated the effortless operation and immersive viewing experienc

He revealed that the setup cost him less than 300,000 naira, a fraction of the over 5 million naira price tag for comparable TVs

In the bustling digital landscape of Nigeria, a remarkable feat of technological ingenuity has captured the collective imagination of netizens.

A local innovator, with a blend of creativity and technical prowess, has successfully engineered a cutting-edge smart 104k HD TV.

This marvel of modern electronics was not birthed in the sterile environment of a high-tech lab but rather in the resourceful hands of a man who dared to dream big.

The video, as shared by @createifguru, that surfaced online is nothing short of a visual symphony, showcasing the seamless functionality of this homegrown masterpiece.

With the press of a button, viewers are transported into a realm of crystal-clear images and vibrant colors that rival the most immersive cinematic experiences.

The TV operates with such fluidity that one cannot help but marvel at the simplicity of its design, juxtaposed with the complexity of its performance.

This enterprising individual has not only managed to construct the TV but also did so with an astute financial acumen.

The total expenditure tallied to less than 300,000 naira, a figure that stands in stark contrast to the exorbitant costs of similar high-caliber televisions, which can command prices upwards of 5 million naira.

Watch the video below:

