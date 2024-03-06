A Nigerian lady who bought a bag of rice for N90,000 has said she would apply wisdom in cooking it

The lady, Chiamaka Enem Chukwuka, said henceforth, she would not be cooking rice every Sunday

Chiamaka lamented that the economic hardship in the country was deteriorating as the price of food skyrocket

After buying a bag of rice at the price of N90,000, a Nigerian lady vowed to apply wisdom in cooking the costly grain.

Chiamaka Enem Chukwuka made a post on X after she bought the food, achieving what has become a difficult feat for some households.

The lady said she would apply wisdom in cooking her rice. Photo credit: X/Chiamaka Enem Chukwuka and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

She said the situation in the country was getting worse as prices of food items such as rice climbed iroko tree beyond the reach of many families.

Chiamaka therefore said she will not be cooking rice every Sunday as she used to do in the past.

Her words:

"Nigeria is getting more harder I bought a bag of rice today for 90k hmmmmm. Abeg no be every Sunday I go dey cook this one na once in a month biko."

Checks online show that Chimamaka may have bought 50kg of foreign rice, which is now priced between N88,000 to N92,000.

Nigerian rice, according to rice sellers, is priced between N50,600 to N58,000 per 50kg as at ending of February.

Reactions as lady buys bag of rice for N92,000

@CFC_jogues said:

"90k for a bag?"

@Grandmaster635 commented:

"Na rationing things now."

@Grandmaster635 said:

"Seriously. Na gold now o."

@GorettiMojel commented:

"N90k for what."

@Lafter_Clinic said:

"This is getting out of hand."

@CallmeEmson said:

"Where are we heading to in this country?"

Woman sells her rice for N50,600

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who processes local rice herself said she sells one bag for N50,600.

She shared a video on TikTok telling her followers she could make rice, especially as it has become expensive.

The lady, Chidimma Special, who was seen parboiling rice, said rice-making is a very stressful job. Some people who saw her working said they would like to buy from her.

