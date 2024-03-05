Six students have been reported sent home from Canada after they committed an immigration offence during their stay

A story shared on TikTok by Gloria Canada has it that the students reportedly applied for asylum while in Canada as students

Gloria advised international students studying in Canada to focus on their studies and avoid working for cash or asylum if they can take care of themselves

A lady said some students were sent packing from Canada after they violated immigration rules.

Gloria of Canada shared how the students reportedly applied for asylum, or what is popularly referred to in Canada as 'Aduro'.

Gloria advised international students to obey immigration laws in Canada.

She said the immigration laws forbid students from working since they were in the country to study.

6 students reportedly deported from Canada

Gloria said study visa applicants are often required from the beginning to submit evidence that they can take care of themselves financially while in Canada.

She said it is a violation to seek to try to work after submitting millions as proof of funds.

Gloria said a student she knows who came to study in Canada was also sent home after he went to 'chop aduro.'

She said in the comment section:

"They left school and went to claim asylum."

She advised international students to focus on their studies and obey the immigration rules to avoid such misfortune as deportation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as six students are deported from Canada

@Nana Kwesi said:

"Aduro is a Ghana term for asylum."

@Ayomideca01 said:

"My question is that why those people wey done travel Dey always talk too much."

@t_yyyyyyyy said:

"To chop Aduro no B by you get plenty POF. What if you have a problem and you don’t feel safe and decide to switch from student? Let everybody do what they like."

@Alex commented:

"Tuition here is very high. And for students to get menial jobs e nor easy."

@Olu said:

"Abeg help us tell them make dem no spoil road for others."

