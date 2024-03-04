The University of Oxford, UK, is offering fully-funded scholarships to qualifying Islamic scholars who want to pursue postgraduate studies

Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies scholarships allow qualifying graduates to pursue study for free and are also supported with stipends

According to the school's website, selected graduate students would be given £18,622 (N35 million) as living stipends

Islamic scholars from Nigeria can apply for the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies scholarships.

On its website, the University of Oxford stated that the scholarship was for students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Selected scholars will get a N35 million stipend. Photo credit: Getty Images/Klaus Vedfelt and LumiNola. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The school stated:

"These scholarships have been established by the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies to allow graduates to pursue study of benefit to the Muslim world."

According to the school, selected students will receive a full tuition waiver for the duration of their studies. They will also get at least £18,622 (N35 million) as stipends to cover the cost of living and other expenses.

The school wrote:

"The scholarship will cover 100% of course fees and a grant for living costs (at least £18,622). Awards are made for the full duration of your fee liability for the agreed course. Awards may be offered in conjunction with other sources of funding, although this will be taken into account when determining the value of the award."

The scholarship is open to graduate students who have been accepted into an Islamic graduate course at the University of Oxford and must have indicated interest in it during the application phase. Successful applicants will be contacted in June.

The school added:

"You should be intending to return to your country of ordinary residence once your course is completed. Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of academic merit and financial need. Financial need will be assessed using the information provided in your Oxford application."

