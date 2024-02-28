Some masquerades dressed in their costumes came out in the streets to show off themselves as usual

However, things didn't go as planned because the Lagos State Police Command swiftly rounded them up

The masquerades and their handlers are now in the police net answering questions for allegedly robbing some people

The police in Lagos swiftly rounded up some masquerades, disrobed them and are set to drag them to court.

In a video posted on Facebook by Akintimehin Sunday Olubiyi, the police vowed to further deal with anyone seen parading as a masquerade without the permission of a recognised traditional authority.

The masquerades are to be charged to court. Photo credit: Facebook/Akintimehin Sunday Olubiyi.

Source: Facebook

The police accused the arrested masquerades and their handlers of robbing people in the streets disguised as masquerades.

The police said it would charge the arrested persons with robbery, public disturbance and other crimes as may be brought up by complaints from members of the public. In the video, the arrested persons were seen in the police net.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Reactions as police arrest masquerades

@gbenga_laughtercastle said:

"Shey Obsere didn't warn you people."

@ayo.copperfield said:

"Egungun be careful…. Na station you Dey go!"

@femibob said:

"Obesere warned you guys."

@ruccigram remarked:

"E don happen… I don tell am. Egungun be careful na prison you dey go."

@boz_bby said:

"The Policewoman behind has personal beef with this guys. She go show them shege."

@maliko9525 said:

"Good, but to be sincere, we no get value for our tradition and culture anymore. If nah confirm masquerade Shey them born any popo well unless him blood go dry instantly."

@ajokefoods_ commented:

"Egungun be careful, na station you dey go, e don happen, I don tell am, police don catch am."

@mz_creamchic said:

"When they sang EgunEgun be careful na Express you de go. Seem like all those songs have meaning."

Young boys dressed as masquerades accept Christ

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor preached to some masquerades, and those behind them gave their lives to Christ.

According to the man of God, the children would end up going to hell if they continued to parade themselves as masquerades.

In the video, which has now gone viral on TikTok, the man succeeded in convincing the young people to give their lives to Christ.

Source: Legit.ng